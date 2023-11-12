 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread for Texans vs. Bengals in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Henry Palattella gives their pick against the spread for Texans vs. Bengals in Week 10.

By Henry Palattella
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) will look to continue their midseason turnaround on Sunday when they welcome the Houston Texans (4-4) to Paycor Stadium for a matchup between two teams on the rise.

The Bengals sit at 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is 47.

Texans vs. Bengals, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Texans are coming off a thrilling 39-37 win over the Buccaneers last week where quarterback CJ Stroud became the sixth player in NFL history to pass for over 450 yards and five or more touchdowns in a game with zero interceptions. Stroud’s looked like a bonafide NFL quarterback all season, but last week was a true coming-out party for the No. 2 pick. A win on Sunday would put them in the middle of the playoff race.

On the other side, the Bengals are coming off a dominant 24-18 win over the Bills in a game where Burrow went 31-for-44 through the air for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow seems fully healthy after being limited by a calf injury at the start of the season, as he ranks fifth in QBR outside of the pocket (87.0) after being 25th since Week 5.

The Pick: Texans +7

While this seems like a classic letdown game for the Texans, they’ve already proven that they can hold their own in losses, as they haven’t suffered a loss by more than one possession since Week 2. They’ve alternated wins and losses over the last four weeks, but each of those losses has been by two points. I like them to keep it close against the Bengals.

