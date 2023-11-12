Pick against the spread for Texans vs. Bengals in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) will look to continue their midseason turnaround on Sunday when they welcome the Houston Texans (4-4) to Paycor Stadium for a matchup between two teams on the rise.

The Bengals sit at 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is 47.

Texans vs. Bengals, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Texans are coming off a thrilling 39-37 win over the Buccaneers last week where quarterback CJ Stroud became the sixth player in NFL history to pass for over 450 yards and five or more touchdowns in a game with zero interceptions. Stroud’s looked like a bonafide NFL quarterback all season, but last week was a true coming-out party for the No. 2 pick. A win on Sunday would put them in the middle of the playoff race.

On the other side, the Bengals are coming off a dominant 24-18 win over the Bills in a game where Burrow went 31-for-44 through the air for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow seems fully healthy after being limited by a calf injury at the start of the season, as he ranks fifth in QBR outside of the pocket (87.0) after being 25th since Week 5.

The Pick: Texans +7

While this seems like a classic letdown game for the Texans, they’ve already proven that they can hold their own in losses, as they haven’t suffered a loss by more than one possession since Week 2. They’ve alternated wins and losses over the last four weeks, but each of those losses has been by two points. I like them to keep it close against the Bengals.