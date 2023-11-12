Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Vikings in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Last week, the Minnesota Vikings picked up one of the more improbable wins in recent memory when they defeated the Falcons 31-28 behind strong play for Josh Dobbs in his Vikings debut. Now they’ll welcome the New Orleans Saints (5-4) to U.S. Bank Stadium in a rematch of the Minneapolis Miracle.

The Saints are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 41.

Saints vs. Vikings, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Saints head to Minnesota in sole possession of the top spot in the NFC South. While Derek Carr has played well as of late (he passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns last week), the real story the past two weeks has been the strong play of Taysom Hill, who led the team in rushing (52 yards), threw a touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson and caught a touchdown pass himself. With the catch, Hill became the first player since Frank Gifford to have at least ten rushing touchdowns, ten passing and ten touchdowns in his career.

Dobbs became the talk of the town last week when he finished 20-for-30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns despite not knowing the team’s plays or the full names of most of his teammates. He also led the team with 66 yards rushing and became the first player in NFL history to score three-plus touchdowns in back-to-back games for two different teams.

The Pick: Saints -3

Josh Dobbs is a cool story, but it’s pretty clear who he is as a quarterback. The Falcons did a horrible job adjusting to him, and it was clear there was little to no game planning for the possibility of him coming in. Now the Saints will have a full week to prepare for Dobbs and will be able to pull from film of him running the Vikings offense. I’m expecting the Saints to get some modicum of revenge for the Minneapolis Miracle on Sunday.