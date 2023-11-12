Pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Jaguars in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are fresh off their bye week, although the 49ers enter with some urgency as they hope to snap a recent skid.

The 49ers are three-point favorites against the Jaguars, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Jaguars, Week 10: Pick against the spread

San Francisco (5-3) was one of a handful of teams to start the season 5-0, but in their last three games, they’ve dropped three in a row. The 49ers boast the league's fourth-ranked offense and defense, but the absence of Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has thrown a wrench into an offense that was humming. Samuel was able to return to practice this week in a limited capacity, and a win on Sunday could very well hinge on his return to the field.

Jacksonville (6-2) sits firmly atop the AFC South as they ride a five-game winning streak heading into Week 10. It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Jaguars have proven reliable on both sides of the ball, ranking 10th in scoring (24.1 PPG) and eighth in points allowed (19.5 PPG). The Jaguars remain one of the few true contenders to make a run in the AFC.

San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread and 1-3 when on the road, while the Jaguars are 6-2 overall and 1-2 versus the spread at home. If Samuel is back in the fold it’s hard to argue against the 49ers, but that’s a big if. Coupled with Brock Purdy’s recent struggles, it may not be as convincing of a performance from San Francisco’s offense, at least compared to what we’re used to. Look for Jacksonville to hold their own and keep a tightly contested game throughout.

The Pick: Jaguars +3