Pick against the spread for Packers vs. Steelers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are fresh off of wins in Week 9, while the Packers are in search of their first two-game winning streak of the season.

The Steelers are three-point favorites against the Packers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Steelers, Week 10: Pick against the spread

Green Bay (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak last week after picking up a much-needed 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the Packers boasting the NFL’s 10th-ranked scoring defense, their inefficiency to put points on the board has hindered them this season.

Green Bay is scoring at a clip of 20.0 PPG (20th), while Jordan Love’s eight interceptions are tied for sixth-most among quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh (5-3) boasts a -3.8 average scoring margin, which is good for 24th in the league, and yet they keep finding ways to win. The Steelers remain firmly in the hunt for both a playoff spot and an AFC North crown, mainly due to their 13th-ranked defense allowing just 20.4 PPG. Their 29th-ranked scoring offense (16.6 PPG) leaves much to be desired, though they may have found their groove in the ground game following a strong performance from Jaylen Warren.

Green Bay is an equal 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Steelers are 5-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread at home. While it’s tough to trust the Steelers to score the ball, there’s equal hesitation around Love and the Packers' offense being able to move the chains against a stout Pittsburgh defense. Take the home team to manage to cover by at least a field goal in this one.

The Pick: Steelers -3