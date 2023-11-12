Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Patriots in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET as the two teams continue the NFL’s Frankfurt Series in Germany. The Patriots are riding a two-game losing streak as they welcome the Colts, who are fresh off a win last week against the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts are 1.5-point favorites against the Patriots, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Patriots, Week 10: Pick against the spread

Indianapolis (4-5) continues to tread water despite losing No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the season due to shoulder surgery. Gardner Minshew has performed admirably in his place, helping keep the Colts scoring at a clip of 25.8 PPG (7th). Their defense has been the issue, ranking just 28th in the league in allowing 26.9 PPG so far this season.

New England (2-7) continues its nightmare season as they ride a two-game losing streak heading into Week 10. While the franchise has historically been sound one defense, the reality is that both sides of the ball have been an eyesore so far this season. The Patriots are scoring at a clip of just 15.0 PPG (31st) while their defense is giving up 25.3 PPG this season, good for 26th in the league.

Given that this is technically a neutral site game, it’s keen to understand how both have fared away from their home field. The Colts are 3-1 against the spread on the road, while the Patriots are a mere 1-3. When in doubt, roll with the team that is playing more consistent football at all three levels, and that is undoubtedly the Colts.

The Pick: Colts -1.5