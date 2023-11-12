Pick against the spread for Browns vs. Ravens in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Two AFC North rivals go head-to-head as the Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium, and the game will air on FOX. When these two teams last met, the Ravens walked away with a convincing 28-3 victory on the road.

The Ravens are six-point favorites against the Browns, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Ravens, Week 10: Pick against the spread

Cleveland (5-3) continues to ride the strength of its defense as the Browns remain in contention for both a playoff spot, as well as a potential run at the AFC North crown. Led by the wrecking force that is Myles Garrett, the Browns are allowing just 17.4 PPG (3rd) to their opponents this season. Their offense will get a huge boon on Sunday as Deshaun Watson will be good to go after steering clear of the injury report as of Wednesday.

Baltimore (7-2) sits atop the AFC North as they boast a top-10 ranked offense and defense heading into Week 10. The Ravens are scoring at a clip of 26.6 PPG (6th) while allowing just 13.8 PPG, which is the fewest in the league. They’ve also proven incredibly reliable at home, boasting a 3-1 record at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

The Browns are 4-3-1 against the spread this season, while the Ravens are 6-3, including a 3-1 mark when at home. While everyone should respect the Browns' defense, it’s keen to note that the Ravens did beat this team by 25 points when they last met, and that was on the road. With Baltimore boasting a league-best +12.8 average scoring margin, take them to cover in this matchup.

The Pick: Ravens -6