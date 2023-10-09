Best player prop bets for Packers vs. Raiders in Monday Night Football in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

Here are a few player props that you should consider for Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football: Packers vs. Raiders prop bets

Josh Jacobs Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. So far this season, he hasn’t had the breakout game yet. He hasn’t gotten as many opportunities as he probably should, but the offensive line has also been pretty bad. Jacobs has gone under this total in every game so far which means he’s due for a breakout game. Green Bay is allowing 155.3 rushing yards per game which is the third most in the NFL.

Luke Musgrave Over 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Musgrave has been great when on the field this season. He suffered an injury last week in the first half and missed the rest of the game. The Raiders are allowing 50 yards per game to tight ends. Musgrave is the primary tight end for the Packers and Jordan Love has favored throwing the rookie the ball. Look for a bounce-back game this week and for him to clear this total handily.

Aaron Jones Over 49.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

The Packers need to figure out what they’re doing with Aaron Jones. He’s way too good to be shuffling in and out for the game. This week, he will face the Las Vegas Raiders who are allowing 134.3 rushing yards per game which is the 7th most in the NFL. Green Bay needs to start winning games and will have to rely on their best offensive player to win games like this.