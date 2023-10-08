Here are our favorite NFL underdog picks for Week 5

As Week 5 of the NFL season gets underway, we pick our favorite underdogs for Sunday’s slate. We already saw one underdog pick up a win this week when the Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Bears entered that game 6-point underdogs on the road and came out on top. Below are some more underdog picks via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5: Underdog picks

Houston Texans (+110)

The Texans take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 after winning two weeks in a row. Houston hasn’t just been winning lately — they’ve been blowing out their opponents. They’ve defeated their last two opponents by a combined score of 67-23, and rookie CJ Stroud seems to be hitting his stride. The Falcons lost their last two games and have scored a combined 13 points in the last two weeks. I’m going with Houston.

Indianapolis Colts (+110)

The Colts face the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 after an overtime loss to the Rams in Week 4. Jonathan Taylor is reportedly returning this week, though he may be in a limited capacity. Anthony Richardson, another rookie, has also been finding his groove at the next level and passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts’ latest game. With a home field advantage and a returning starter, I like the Colts here.

Arizona Cardinals (+140)

The Cardinals are the biggest underdog on this list, but they’re hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this week. The Cardinals staged a massive upset over the Cowboys two weeks ago, so it’s not out of the question that this is possible for them. However, with the way Cincinnati has been playing this season, Arizona should be able to see a legitimate shot at a win at the end of this. The Bengals lost to Tennessee 27-3 last week.

New York Jets (+114)

The Jets take on the Denver Broncos this week. The Broncos just grabbed their first win of the season in a comeback over the Chicago Bears in Week 4, but they’ll now face a Jets team that should be fired up after nearly upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on a national stage. QB Zach Wilson played a great game last week, and it’s almost surprising that the Broncos are favored in this matchup.