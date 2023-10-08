Here’s our Lottery Ticket NFL parlay for Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season is underway, and we’re putting together a high-risk, high-reward lottery parlay for the week ahead. Typically, DraftKings Network suggests individual player props or gives picks on spreads. This article is for those bettors who want a big money play for little risk. Here is our favorite Week 5 lottery ticket parlay, assuming you would only risk a few dollars on this longshot bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 5: Lottery Ticket parlay

Sam LaPorta over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Tua Tagovailoa over 287.5 passing yards (-115)

Joe Burrow under 1.5 passing TDs (-115)

Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer (-105)

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+114)

DeVonta Smith over 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

6-pick parlay: +5004

$5 bet pays out: $255.21

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has become a central figure in the Detroit receivers group. In the last three weeks, he’s had 63-, 84- and 56-yard games. The Lions will need to utilize him as they take on the Panthers, which they will — Amon-Ra St. Brown is doubtful, Josh Reynolds is questionable, and Jameson Williams is questionable.

Tagovailoa faces the New York Giants defense this week. He has a fully healthy receiving group, and frankly, the Dolphins know what works for them and aren’t afraid to use it. He’ll need to find Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on some big plays.

Burrow, on the other hand, has looked nothing like the Joe of years past. This Bengals offense is seriously struggling, and Burrow has completed just two touchdown passes in the first four weeks of the season. I’d be surprised to see him double that here.

Isiah Pacheco has become a firecracker for the Chiefs’ running game since his seventh-round selection in 2022, and they aren’t afraid to use him in third-down, short-down, and goal-line situations. They’ll use Pacheco plenty as they face the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Despite the Broncos’ struggles this season, Russell Wilson has looked much-improved from last season. He has passed for two or more touchdowns in three of his four starts so far this season. The Jets’ secondary won’t make it easy for him, so this is probably the riskiest play of the parlay.

Finally, can Jalen Hurts find DeVonta Smith for 63 receiving yards? It’s happened in two of four games this season, including in last week’s matchup against the Commanders.