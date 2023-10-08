Best player prop bets to consider for Chiefs vs. Vikings in NFL Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. After dropping their season opener, the Chiefs are now 3-1 to begin the season, while the Vikings are hoping to make ground following a 1-3 start.

Below are some of the best player prop bets to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Vikings player prop bets

Travis Kelce — O7.5 receptions (+114)

Kelce has gotten off to a slower start, by his standards, after missing the Chiefs’ season opener with a knee injury. Still, he’s averaging a solid 5.7 receptions per game, with an excellent opportunity to log a season-high in that category. The All-Pro tight end averaged 6.5 receptions per game last season, and Patrick Mahomes should target his best weapon early and often as a means of countering Minnesota’s own high-octane passing attack.

Justin Jefferson — O103.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jefferson had 85 receiving yards last week as the game script called for fewer big plays from the All-Pro receiver. That stands to change as the Vikings welcome the reigning Super Bowl Champions on Sunday. Jefferson is still averaging 136 yards per game through four games, and this week’s game script works in his favor to finish above the century mark if Minnesota hopes to pull off the upset.

Patrick Mahomes — O290.5 passing yards (-115)

Similar to Kelce, Mahomes has gotten off to a slow start in 2023, by his standards. The reigning MVP is averaging 251.5 passing yards per game, but oddly enough, the road matchup works very much in his favor. The Vikings are giving up 307 yards per game through the air when at home. There’s a likelihood that Mahomes’ best performance of the early season could come at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.