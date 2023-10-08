Best player prop bets to consider for Jets vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams enter this matchup with a 1-3 record, as Sean Payton’s offense will face a formidable test in the Jets’ defense.

Here are a few player prop bets worth considering for Sunday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Broncos player prop bets

Russell Wilson — U223.5 passing yards (-115)

Wilson is averaging 253.5 passing yards per game this season, but upon closer look, those numbers may be a bit inflated. Part of that production comes off a successful Hail Mary in Week 2, as well as playing in a historic 70-20 blowout to the Dolphins. Against a talented Jets defense, take the under here as New York is allowing just 215.8 yards per game through the air.

Breece Hall — O60.5 rushing yards (+100)

Hall is averaging 52.5 yards per game on the ground this season, which is notable considering he’s been slowly eased back into the rotation. Robert Saleh indicated that Hall would no longer be on a snap count, which sets him up to take advantage of a soft matchup. Denver is allowing 176 rushing yards per game, and they have allowed at least one rusher to surpass 80 rushing yards in three of their four games.

Jaleel McLaughlin — Anytime TD scorer (+205)

McLaughlin looked like the change-of-pace back the Broncos needed last week, catching all three targets for 32 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With Javonte Williams reportedly knicked up with a hip flexor, it could elevate McLaughlin even further in Denver’s offense. Samaje Perine is a capable veteran, but the 23-year-old McLaughlin has a clear upside over the veteran backup.