Best player prop bets to consider for Eagles vs. Rams in NFL Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. The Eagles are just one of two remaining teams left undefeated, but they’ll face a Rams offense that welcomes back Cooper Kupp from injured reserve.

Below are some of the best player prop bets to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Rams player prop bets

D’Andre Swift — O64.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Rams have been average at best against the run this season. Los Angeles is giving up 85.3 yards per game on the ground, setting up Swift to capitalize on the relatively soft matchup. Last week against a stout Washington Commanders defense, he finished with 56 yards on the ground. But in the two weeks prior, he logged totals of 175 and 130 rushing yards, respectively.

Puka Nacua — Longest reception over 22.5 yards (-115)

Cooper Kupp may be back in action, but that shouldn’t take away from Nacua’s big-play ability. The NFL’s early contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year is averaging 12.8 yards per reception this season. Last week alone, he had four receptions of at least 22 yards, including a 32-yard catch. Look for Kupp to draw extra attention, thus giving Nacua more than a few opportunities to capitalize deep.

Matthew Stafford — O37.5 pass attempts (-125)

If the Rams are forced to keep pace with a high-octane Eagles offense, then it should aid Stafford in finishing over this prop. The Rams are first in pass attempts per game (41.5), and with Kupp back in the fold, Sean McVay could opt to get him some early looks to help him acclimate. Stafford has had at least 38 attempts in three of his four games, with the lone exception in Week 3 seeing 33 pass attempts from the veteran quarterback.