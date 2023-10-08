Best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. from State Farm Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are 1-3 through a quarter of the season, and yet, it’s the Bengals who boast serious questions around their season moving forward.

Below are the best player prop bets to consider for this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Cardinals player prop bets

Joe Burrow — U250.5 passing yards (-115)

Burrow's 151 pass attempts rank top five in the league, and yet, it clearly hasn’t helped the Bengals play efficiently through the air. His 182 passing yards per game this season marks a career-low for the NFL’s highest-paid player, and it’s hard to imagine him flipping the script against a solid Cardinals defense. It’s clear that his calf injury is hindering him, so take the under on this one.

James Conner — O60.5 rushing yards (-120)

Conner is averaging 50.0 rushing yards per game this season, but he has an excellent opportunity to finish over his player prop in Week 5. Cincinnati has been gashed on the ground this season, having allowed 111.3 rushing yards per game through four weeks. The veteran tailback is always liable to break off one big gain here or there, so hitting over 60 yards on the ground feels feasible.

Zach Ertz — Anytime TD scorer (+210)

Ertz saw a season-high 10 targets last week against the San Francisco 49ers. One of them was a drop in what would have been his first touchdown of the season. The veteran tight end is bound to end his scoring drought, and the matchup seems to be in his favor this week. A struggling Bengals defense has already allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this season.