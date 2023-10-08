Best player prop bets to consider for Giants vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 5

The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins face each other in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are coming off thorough losses in Week 4, though Miami’s high-octane offense will welcome an advantageous matchup against a struggling Giants defense.

Below are some of the best player prop bets to consider in this matchup, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Dolphins player prop bets

De’Von Achane — Anytime TD scorer (+105)

Achane has logged six combined touchdowns over the last two games alone, including two through the air. That hot streak should not slow down with a porous Giants defense on deck, who is giving up 3.5 touchdowns per game, which is tied for 29th in the NFL. So long as the odds are favorable for the rookie, feel free to take the over on his scoring total this week.

Daniel Jones — O1.5 passing TDs (+180)

Oddly enough, this defense is one of the few matchups that work in Jones’ favor. The Giants’ signal-caller hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown since Week 2, but he’s facing a Dolphins defense that is giving up 1.75 touchdowns per game through the air. If Miami jumps out to an early lead, it makes it that much easier for Jones to hit over this prop, as he’ll be forced to throw in playing from behind.

Raheem Mostert — O46.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mostert came crumbling back down to earth in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he couldn’t ask for a better rebound matchup. New York is allowing 115.8 yards per game on the ground, which ranks fourth-most in the NFL. Achane will surely cut into some of that production, but Mostert should remain firmly in the rotation as an RB2, at least for the near future.