Best player prop bets to consider for Texans vs. Falcons in NFL Week 5

The Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are 2-2 heading into Sunday, providing one of them the opportunity to move above .500 with a quarter of the season roughly in the books.

Two star-studded rookies CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson highlight this matchup, setting up some potential big performances. We have our recommendations on the best player prop bets to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Falcons player prop bets

Nico Collins — O4.5 receptions (+100)

It’s becoming a winning recipe to take a team’s WR1 against Atlanta’s passing defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in nine receptions for 102 yards against the Falcons, while Christian Kirk tallied eight catches for 84 yards. Collins is averaging 5.5 receptions per game this season while reaching at least 80 yards in three of his four games this season.

Bijan Robinson — O28.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Falcons offense runs through their rookie running back, so this player prop feels like a given. Robinson is averaging 33.5 receiving yards per game this season, while his over has hit in all four of his games. He’s tied for the most targets among Falcons players while boasting four more receptions than anyone else. Houston’s defense has held its own against the run, so the smarter play may be taking Robinson’s over in receiving.

CJ Stroud — O1.5 passing TDs (-105)

The Texans’ new face of the franchise has officially arrived, and he isn’t slowing down any time soon. Stroud is averaging 1.5 passing touchdowns per game this season. He’s also riding a three-game streak of at least two touchdowns through the air. The Falcons have allowed just six touchdown passes this season, but it’s worth the risk on this prop given how proficient Stroud has been to start his rookie season.