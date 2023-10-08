Best player prop bets to consider for Panthers vs. Lions in NFL Week 5

The Carolina Panthers face the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field, and the game will air on Fox. The Panthers remain in search of their first win of the season, while the Lions are looking to increase their lead atop the NFC North.

Both teams present intriguing matchups on either side of the ball, and we have our recommendations for the best player props to consider. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Lions player prop bets

David Montgomery — 80+ alternate rushing yards (+115)

Montgomery is coming off a season-high 121 rushing yards with three touchdowns in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers. With Jahmyr Gibbs reportedly a true game-time decision with a hamstring injury, it only opens the door wider for Montgomery. Carolina has allowed at least 130 rushing yards in all four games this season, setting up Detroit’s RB1 for a big day.

Bryce Young — U32.5 yards longest completion (-110)

The No. 1 overall pick has struggled to start his rookie season, both as a result of pass protection, as well as the lack of a true number one receiver. Young is averaging just 4.9 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 33rd out of a total of 34 qualified quarterbacks this season. In three Bryce Young starts, the longest completions have been 22 yards, 22 yards, and 14 yards. This prop feels like low-hanging fruit, so don’t be afraid to take the under here.

Sam LaPorta — Anytime TD scorer (+185)

The rookie tight end has found the end zone just once in his first four games, but he’s slowly becoming a go-to target for Jared Goff. For this week, his role may be elevated to the fullest, as Amon-Ra St. Brown is doubtful for Sunday. That news coincides with Josh Reynolds reportedly working through a groin injury. With limited bodies on the outside, look for Goff to target his tight end for six points at least once on Sunday.