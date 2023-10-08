Best player prop bets to consider for Ravens vs. Steelers in NFL Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Ravens vs. Steelers player prop bets

Ravens vs. Steelers player prop bets

Gus Edwards — O44.5 rushing yards (-125)

Baltimore’s starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Edwards has lead Ravens RBs in carries from that point, surpassing 44.5 rushing yards in three straight games. He’s coming off a nice showing of 15 carries for 48 yards last week, as fellow running backs Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon only had three attempts each. This matchup looks great for Edwards, as the Steelers have allowed the second-most rushing yards to RBs this season.

Najee Harris — O48.5 rushing yards (-115)

I understand the concern that Harris is giving up snaps to backup RB Jaylen Warren this season. However, Pittsburgh has been feeding Harris more with 33 rushing attempts combined in the last two games. Dating back to last season, Harris has surpassed 48.5 rushing yards in six of his last nine outings. That includes 22 carries for 111 rushing yards against the Ravens in January 2023. You better believe the Steelers will want to establish their ground game with QB Kenny Pickett banged up.

Justin Tucker — O1.5 FG made (+114)

Tucker has gone over 1.5 made field goals only once this season, but this just feels like a spot for him to put at least two through the uprights. The Baltimore kicker has attempted at least two field goals in seven of his last nine games against divisional opponents, dating back to last season. In two matchups vs. the Steelers last year, Tucker went over 1.5 made field goals on both occasions.