Best player prop bets to consider for Titans vs. Colts in NFL Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Below, we’ll outline our favorite player props for this AFC South matchup with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Colts player prop bets

Anthony Richardson — Anytime TD scorer (+115)

Richardson has played in three games this season, scoring four rushing touchdowns across that span with at least one in every contest. This matchup against the Titans is difficult, but it’s safe to assume that Indianapolis likes giving their 245 pound signal-caller a chance in the red-zone. Richardson could be the key to unlocking a Tennessee defense that has been stout against running backs on the ground.

Michael Pittman Jr. — O60.5 receiving yards (-115)

As I briefly mentioned above, the Titans are really good at bottling up the ground game. They usually funnel production to the air, giving up the sixth-most yardage to opposing wide receivers this season. It feels like the upside for this Richardson-to-Pittman connection ascends every week as the rookie quarterback feels more comfortable on the NFL stage. Pittman is coming off a down performance last week, but now is the time to buy low in a strong matchup.

Ryan Tannehill — U19.5 pass completions (-120)

The Titans don’t want Tannehill throwing the ball too much. The Tennessee QB had 34 attempts in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, and that resulted in 16 completions for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Since then, Tannehill has only attempted 24, 25, and 25 passes respectively. He has racked up 20 completions in only one game this season, and the low passing volume should help keep him under this prop in Week 5.