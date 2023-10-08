Best player prop bets to consider for Saints vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5

The New England Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite prop bets for this matchup with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Patriots player prop bets

Alvin Kamara — O4.5 receptions (-105)

Kamara saw his first action of the 2023 season last week, recording 13 catches on 14 targets for 33 yards. Saints QB Derek Carr has always been known for checking down to tight ends and running backs, but now he’s playing through a shoulder injury that could be limiting his downfield pass attempts. Remember, Kamara was a safety valve for QB Andy Dalton last season, racking up six or more receptions in the first four games with Dalton under center. Don’t expect double-digit catches from the Saints running back, but he should be able to net a handful.

Blake Grupe — O1.5 FG made (+100)

The Saints could have a difficult time punching it into the end-zone against a solid New England defense. That especially holds true if Carr’s shoulder injury prevents him from keeping the secondary honest over the top. Grupe has gone over 1.5 field goals made in three of four games this season. A miss in Week 3 at the Green Bay Packers is the only thing keeping him from a perfect 4-for-4 hitting this prop. He should see two or three field goal opportunities in this Week 5 matchup.

Rhamondre Stevenson — U73.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Stevenson has gone under 73.5 rushing + receiving yards in three of four games this season. It took a 32-yard reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to hit the over, and Stevenson has not gained more than 12 yards on a single play since then. In other words, the explosiveness is not there, and the New England running back is only averaging 2.7 yards per carry this season. Now he faces a formidable Saints defense that has allowed the seventh fewest rushing yards to running backs this year.