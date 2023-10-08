Best player prop bets for Cowboys vs. 49ers in Sunday Night Football in Week 5

We’ve got a real treat on tap for Sunday Night Football this week. The undefeated San Francisco 49ers are hosting the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys, in a game between two of the NFC’s best that should immediately invoke one of the best sports rivalries from the 1990s.

The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points here, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. But the Cowboys are 3-1 against the spread this season, so it’s not exactly a lock. While I would expect a tight defensive battle, there’s just too much talent on both offenses to keep them all in check. That makes for some interesting player prop bets. Here are a few I like this week.

Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. 49ers prop bets

Christian McCaffrey, Touchdown scorer (-210)

McCaffrey’s making a strong case for the MVP award. He’s now scored a touchdown in each of the 49ers’ last 13 games. It’s not a lock to happen against Dallas. The Cowboys have allowed just one touchdown to running backs, both rushing and receiving, and they’ll be focused on McCaffrey. Still, it’s a good bet he’ll find the end zone again this week.

Dak Prescott, Over 23.5 completions (+100)

The 49ers defense is a tough one for opposing quarterbacks, but it’s not impossible for players to make their throws against this unit. Even Kenny Pickett of the Steelers was 31-for-46 against them. Prescott has completed at least 25 throws in each of Dallas’ last three games.

Brock Purdy, Over 1.5 touchdown passes (-106)

Dallas isn’t allowing many passing yards per contest, an average of less than 150, but they have given up touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks, seven to be exact. And they’ve only picked off signal callers twice all season. Purdy has thrown two or more touchdowns in five of the 49ers’ last six regular season games at home.