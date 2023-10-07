Here are some anytime TD player props to consider for Week 5

It’s a very polarizing week in the NFL. We’ve got two Pro Bowlers returning to the field in Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp. Each are pretty familiar with the end zone in their careers. But while Taylor and Kupp return, that means we could get some advantageous odds on a few players that have played well in their absences. Let’s take a look at some anytime TD player props on DraftKings Sportsbook that feel good for Week 5.

NFL Week 5 picks: Anytime TD props

David Montgomery, DET vs. CAR (-160)

If you’re a bettor who leans on the side of caution, Montgomery to score for the Detroit Lions is a pretty safe play. Detroit is listing rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs as questionable to play. Even if Gibbs plays, Montgomery should see most of the touches out of the backfield. Montgomery scored three times on TNF last week vs. the Packers. Monty has scored in all three games he’s played this season. The Panthers are also allowing 25.5 points and 136.3 rushing yards per game. Montgomery should run wild and has a good chance at finding pay dirt.

D’Andre Swift, PHI vs. LAR (+105)

The Rams have allowed five rushing TDs through four games this season. So on average, this is looking good for Swift. The Eagles have said they’ll ride the hot hand in the backfield but we all know who the top back is at this point. We also saw a few weeks ago the Rams allowed a rushing TD to a RB, WR and QB vs. the Niners. Swift has scored in two of the past three games; in Week 1 he basically didn’t play. Since Week 2, Swift has 66 touches on offense, over 20 per game. The Eagles are favored and should run the ball plenty. This game also has a high total, so Vegas expects a lot of scoring. There are just too many trends in favor of Swift scoring.

Darren Waller, NYG vs. MIA (+300)

The New York Giants enter a pivotal game against the Dolphins on the road in Week 5. The Giants’ passing game hasn’t been able to get anything going after many believed Waller would be a top target before the season. QB Daniel Jones isn’t playing well and the offensive line can’t protect him. That may not matter against the Dolphins. Miami gave up 48 points to the Bills last week and the Dolphins’ pass rush only has 10 sacks through four games. If Jones can get some time, the Giants should score points. You’d think if the team gets in the red zone it’s either RB Saquon Barkley or Waller being targeted. I think this is the week Waller finds the end zone for the first time in his Giants’ tenure.

Garrett Wilson, NYJ vs. DEN (+145)

We’ll throw in a bonus anytime TD bet and say that this is the Garrett Wilson week. The Jets face the Broncos, who made Justin Fields look like Joe Montana last week. That was after Fields had look like Rex Grossman up to that point. So we could see a similar trend with Denver making Zach Wilson look like an NFL QB. In Zach Wilson’s defense, he did play well last week in primetime vs. the Chiefs. That gives us a glimmer of hope and if there’s anything on the agenda on offense, it should be getting Garrett Wilson the ball. Garrett had a season-high nine catches last week vs. K.C. on 14 targets.

The Broncos don’t have a very good pass rush, so Zach Wilson should be upright most of the game. Denver also has no one who can cover Garrett Wilson. If the target volume is there, Garrett should be able to break a long play and get in the end zone.