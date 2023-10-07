Best player prop bets to consider for Jaguars vs. Bills in NFL Week 5

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills in London for Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 8 while airing on NFL Network.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this AFC matchup. All odds and prop lines are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Bills player prop bets

Travis Etienne — U63.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is more of an endorsement of the Bills defense than anything. I’m expecting Buffalo to build an early lead, which could force the Jaguars to the air in the second half. Etienne has gone under 63.5 rushing yards in two of his last three games, including an inefficient 20 carries for 55 yards last week against the Atlanta Falcons. This matchup is difficult for Etienne, and game flow could be working against him for rushing purposes.

Christian Kirk — O56.5 receiving yards (-115)

Calvin Ridley was sensational in the opener, but Kirk has been the Jags’ top receiver in recent games. That includes 23 catches on 31 targets for 248 receiving yards in his last three games. As mentioned above, the Jaguars could be passing more than usual in order to keep pace with the Bills. Kirk has seen 12+ targets in two of his last three outings, and he should find similar volume on Sunday.

Tyler Bass — O2.5 PAT made (+105)

Outside of that Monday Night Football mishap in Week 1, the Bills offense has been fantastic. That has led to Bass making 4+ extra points in each of his last three games. There’s reason to believe that Buffalo can keep scoring touchdowns against a Jacksonville defense that allowed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans to find the end-zone three or more times.