Pick against the spread for Chiefs vs. Vikings in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

Fresh off their first win of the season, the Minnesota Vikings will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to town this weekend for Week 5. Getting their second win won’t be easy, but the Chiefs looking surprisingly vulnerable after struggling to be the New York Jets last week. The Vikings are 3.5-point underdogs in this one.

Kickoff for this game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Vikings, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Chiefs have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the lone loss in that period coming in the season opener this year, a game against the Lions. Kansas City’s offense has hardly looked like the juggernaut we’ve come to expect from this team. They’re averaging 25.5 points per game this season, ranked 11th, but that number’s inflated from when they put up 41 on the struggling Bears two weeks ago. Other than that one, the Chiefs haven’t scored more than 23 points in a game. But they’ve got a favorable matchup here, against a Vikings defense that’s ranked 21st against the pass and allowing almost 24 points per game on average. Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread this season, 1-1 on the road.

The strength of this Vikings team, at least on paper, is their passing game. They’re averaging more than 287 yards through the air each week, but that’s partly the result of playing from behind. They’ve only got an average of 22.5 points per game to show for it. Minnesota’s biggest weakness is on defense, where they’re in the bottom third of the league against the pass. More telling for this week’s contest is that the Vikings have failed to cover in all five of their last home games.

The Pick: Chiefs +3.5