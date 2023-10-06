Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Patriots in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) will hit the road to the East Coast to square off against the New England Patriots (1-3). Both teams are coming off of losses, so they’re both looking to rebound and get back on the winning track. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game will be available on CBS.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Saints vs. Patriots, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Saints are coming off of back-to-back losses. The last one was a divisional drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Bucs 26-9. They brought in Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason in hopes that he could rejuvenate the offense, but it just hasn’t happened. The offense is averaging 15 points per game and only scored 20 points one time. Carr is only averaging 190 yards passing per game. Alvin Kamara made his season debut last week, and for their sake, hope he can make a difference. The defense is good, allowing opponents to score 19 points per game.

Saying that the New England Patriots are struggling would be an understatement. The offense is averaging a whopping 13 points per game. They can’t run the ball, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. QB Mac Jones is having a rough go of it, completing 63 percent of his passes for 898 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The defense has struggled as well, allowing 24 points per game.

The Pick: Saints +1