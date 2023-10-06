Pick against the spread for Eagles vs. Rams in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) in a matchup between the NFC’s last two Super Bowl representatives. The Rams have looked better than many expected this year, and look like a team that may be able to contend for a playoff spot in the NFC. Eagle fans travel and there is a potential for another takeover at a Rams home game. Kickoff for the game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game will be available on Fox.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles vs. Rams, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl last season and made several major upgrades to improve the team. Offensively, RB D’andre Swift has been a revelation since coming over from Detroit. He is averaging 91 yards per game and a nice 6.2 yards per carry. The offense is averaging 29.5 points per game. The best defensive player on the team has been rookie DL Jalen Carter, who is towards the top of the league in pressures and is an absolute game-wrecker. If there is a weak link on the team, it's the defensive secondary that ranks 28th in the league in passing yards against.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has returned from an elbow injury last year to show flashes of his old self. He’s thrown for 1,229 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. His No. 1 target, Cooper Kupp, has been out with an injury, but he has developed a nice connection with rookie WR Puka Nacua, who has caught 39 passes for 501 yards and a touchdown. The Cam Akers experiment is also over, so insert Karen Willams, who has picked up the slack. He has 64 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns. The defense has been middle of the pack, giving up 21 yards per game.

The Pick: Eagles -3.5