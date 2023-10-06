Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants (1-3) will travel south to square off against the Miami Dolphins (3-1). Both teams enter Sunday’s contest looking to get back in the win column after suffering tough losses in Week 4. Gametime is set for 1 p.m. ET, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The game will be available on Fox.

Giants vs. Dolphins, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Giants were embarrassed in Week 4, losing 24-3 to the Eagles. QB Daniel Jones completed 27 of 34 passes for 203 yards and two interceptions. Jones isn’t at fault for how he was sacked. The Giants' makeshift offensive line gave up 11 sacks in the game. There were times when Jones dropped back to pass, and he was sacked almost instantly. The offense ranks dead last in the league in points per game, averaging 11.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are coming off a 48-20 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Week 4 was tough for the Miami offense that scored 70 points the week before. The Bills did whatever they wanted to do against the Dolphins. Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns in the contest. Wr. Tyreek Hill has caught 40 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns. Head coach Mike McDonald has been creative in coming up with plays and getting his guys open. The offense is averaging 37 yards per game, while the defense is giving up 29.8 points per game.

The Pick: Giants +12