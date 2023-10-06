Pick against the spread for Panthers vs. Lions in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (3-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in an NFC battle. The Panthers are still searching for their first win, while the Lions are trying to prove they are a legitimate contender in the NFC. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 pm EST, live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The game will be available on Fox.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Lions, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Panthers have struggled this season, causing rookie Bryce Young to have more lumps than you would like to see for a rookie signal caller. The offensive line has struggled, allowing 14 sacks on the year. Young also doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver Adam Thielen is a shell of his former self, and rookie Jonathan Mingo is still learning the position. Free agent RB Miles Sanders has been disappointing, averaging only 2.9 yards per carry on the ground. Young can be good, but the situation around him needs to improve.

The Lions were one of the most hyped teams in the entire league in the offseason, and so far, they’ve lived up to the hype. Their only blemish is an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They’re coming off a 34-20 win at Lambeau Field in Week 4. QB Jared Goff is playing like a top-10 QB. He’s completing 69 percent of his passes while averaging 257 yards passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Free agent running back David Montgomery has been an upgrade over Jamaal Williams so far, averaging 87 yards per game on the ground to go along with five touchdowns. The team just got WR Jameson Williams back from suspension, so that could unlock another dimension of their offense.

The Pick: Panthers + 10