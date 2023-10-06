Pick against the spread for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens(3-1) will hit the road to face off against their archival Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2). The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and a win would give the Ravens some early breathing room. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, live from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game is available on CBS.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens vs. Steelers, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Ravens are still one of the best teams in the league and a Super Bowl contender. QB Lamar Jackson is back and still making plays for his team. He is completing 74 percent of his passes while averaging 198 yards in the air and 55 yards on the ground. They lost RB J.k Dobbins to injury, so they’re going to rely on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Prize free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has missed time with an injury and hasn’t been what people expected. Rookie WR Zay Flowers has been a nice surprise, catching 24 passes for 244 yards.

The Steelers' offense has been one of the worst in the league this year they’re averaging 15 points per game, and people are begging for a change at offensive coordinator. QB Kenny Pickett has regressed only completing 60 percent of his passes and averaging 200 yards passing per game. They’ve only rushed for 315 yards this season, which ranks 29th in the league. The defense is also giving up 25 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, and he can probably keep that streak, but that’s the most this team can achieve this year.

The Pick: Ravens -4.5