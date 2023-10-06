Pick against the spread for Titans vs. Colts in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) will hit the road for a divisional tilt against the Indianapolis Colts (2-2). Both teams are in the thick of the AFC South race with all of the teams seemingly close together. Kickoff for the set is set for 1 p.m. ET, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is available on CBS.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Titans vs. Colts, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Titans have won 27-3 this season and lost 27-3. They have been one of the most interesting teams in the league as they give it one last go with their current crew. QB Ryan Tannehill is completing 62 percent of his passes while averaging 197 yards passing and has thrown two interceptions to four interceptions. RB Derrick Henry is averaging 3.9 yards per carry and 71 yards per game on the ground. The defense is giving up 17.5 points per game, which ranks 8th in the league.

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been getting better and better with each week. He missed one week with a concussion but otherwise has been pretty steady. Last week was his best game thus far. He made some tough throws and brought his team back from a second-half deficit to force overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. He has played like the second-best rookie this season and will face off against C.J. Stroud, which should make for an epic matchup of young QBs. RB Jonathan Taylor could return soon, but his status remains up in the air for the time being. The defense is giving up 24 points per game, which hurts the offense that is slowly coming along.

The Pick: Colts +2.5