Pick against the spread for Jaguars vs. Bills in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) will play game two of their London trip against the Buffalo Bills (3-1). If you want to watch this one then you'll have to get up early as it will be a 9:30 a.m. ET, live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game will be available for viewing on the NFL Network.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Bills, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Jaguars will have their second game in a row across the pond. Last week, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7. The game wasn’t pretty, but they found a way to get it done. That has been the theme of their season so far. The Jags won the AFC South last year and won a playoff game but have failed to take the next step that many people expected this season. QB Trevor Lawrence is completing 67 percent of his passes for 943 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rb Travis Etienne has rushed for 260 yards on a 3.8 yards per carry clip. The offense is averaging 20 points per game.

The Bills are flying high, having won three straight games by at least 28 points. Last week, they demolished the Miami Dolphins 48-20, and Josh Allen looked an MVP favorite, accounting for five touchdowns. When rolling, the Bills are one of the best teams in the league, but occasionally, Allen gets loose with the football and commits too many turnovers. They’ve done a good job of running the football this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Their defense is only giving up 13.8 yards per game, and they’ll be getting Von Miller back soon.

The Pick: Jags +5.5