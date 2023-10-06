Pick against the spread for Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

Week 5 of the NFL season wraps up with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), with their showdown set for Monday Night Football. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the game will air on ABC/ESPN. Both teams are looking to rebound from respective losses suffered in Week 4.

The Raiders are one-point favorites against the Packers in Week 5. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Raiders, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Packers were humbled in a 34-20 Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Detroit did most of their damage on the ground, as David Montgomery put together an explosive performance. The veteran rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Lions player to rush for three scores at Green Bay.

After trailing by as much as 24 points in the first half, the deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Packers fell to .500.

With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol, the Raiders fell 24-17 to their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. Former Raider turned foe, Khalil Mack, tallied six sacks and five tackles for loss, as he consistently caused duress for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

The fourth-round pick out of Purdue managed to stage a late rally before his potential game-tying touchdown was picked off at the Chargers’ three-yard line, with under three minutes left to go.

With Green Bay entering as the healthier option, in particular, at quarterback, it’s tough not to take the Packers in what is essentially a pick ‘em game. Green Bay is 3-1 against the spread this season, which contrasts with the Raiders’ 1-3 record. Las Vegas is one of three teams this season to yet surpass 20 points in scoring, and until they can build some cohesion on that side of the ball, it’s difficult to pick them in many matchups moving forward.

The Pick: Packers +1