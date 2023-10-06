Pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

We’re in for a real treat in Week 5 when the Dallas Cowboys head to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a showdown between two of the NFC’s best teams this season. This one’s in the prime time slot on Sunday night, where it should be.

We know this is going to be a good game. As for who will win this one, or how to bet on it, that’s a tougher call.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys vs. 49ers, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Cowboys are sitting at 3-1 after embarrassing the New England Patriots last week by a score of 38-3. That game erased the bad taste in their mouth following an upset loss to the Cardinals the week before that. They’re scoring an average of 31 points per game, the same as the Niners, but they’re only giving up an average of just over 10 points per game, compared to 14.5 for San Francisco.

The 49ers are one of two NFL teams still undefeated through four weeks of the 2023 season. They’ve won all their games this season by at least two scores, except for one. San Francisco has won 14 straight regular-season games, and they’ve covered the spread in each of their last 13 home games against NFC opponents.

I’ll take the 49ers to beat the spread again this week.

The Pick: 49ers +3.5