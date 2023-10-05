Pick against the spread for Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears (0-4) are still searching for their first win as they head on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders (2-2) in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. The Commanders hope to bounce back from a 34-31 loss to the Eagles in OT last weekend as they welcome the NFC North’s last-place team.

The Commanders are six-point favorites heading into Thursday night, priced at -265 on the moneyline while the Bears are set at +215. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Commanders, Week 5: Pick against the spread

The Bears are coming in on the back of a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend, marking their narrowest score margin of the season so far. They’ve still been atrocious throughout the season, but Justin Fields just threw a career-high 335 yards in the loss to the Broncos after starting the game 16-for-16. It was an impressive performance, but the Commanders will be a tougher pass defense to crack this week.

The Commanders have fared better than the Bears this season, though they were demolished by the Bills in Week 3 with a 37-3 score. Their effort against the Eagles last weekend was much better, though they still lost by a three-point margin in overtime. QB Sam Howell will look to help his team bounce back which should be a lot easier with both Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson set to make their return. Neither player has an injury designation this week.

The Pick: Commanders -6 (-108)