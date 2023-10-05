Best player prop bets for Bears vs. Commanders in Thursday Night Football in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (0-4) will look for their first win as they head on the road to take on the Washington Commanders (2-2) in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the action, let’s go over a few of my favorite player prop bets to consider for Thursday night’s Week 5 game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Bears vs. Commanders prop bets

Brian Robinson Jr. over 63.5 rushing yards (-135)

Robinson has hit this mark twice in the first four games of the season, and just ended a 10-game streak that saw him rush 50 yards or more. Last week, he was held to just 45 yards on 14 attempts by the Eagles, but he’ll be eager to bounce back against the winless Bears in Week 5. Not only are the Bears still searching for their first win, but they’re ranked 18th in run defense so far this season, making this a fairly safe prop to bet on.

Sam Howell over 243.5 passing yards (-125)

Howell has averaged 240.3 passing yards per game so far this season, and now he’ll be going up against a Bears defense that has allowed an average of 272.0 passing yards per game to opposing QBs. That’s almost 40 yards above the league-wide average, turning this into another enticing safe bet to make in the Thursday night clash.

Justin Fields over 46.5 rushing yards (-125)

Fields has been averaging 33.5 rushing yards per game so far this season, but the Commanders have been having a real problem stopping quarterbacks on the run. In two of the four games the Bears have played, Fields has rushed at least 47 yards, while the Commanders have given up an average of 32.8 rushing yards per game to QBs. Russell Wilson logged 56 yards on the ground in Week 2 against Washington, while Josh Allen hit them with 46 yards the very next week. Don’t be shocked if Fields gets a similar result at FedEx Field.