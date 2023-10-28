Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Lions in NFL Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Detroit Lions for this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN. This primetime Monday night matchup comes with several player prop options for bettors to peruse. Here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Lions player prop bets

Jakobi Meyers — Over 4.5 receptions (-145)

The Raiders hope Jimmy Garoppolo can return for this game after missing Week 7’s contest against the Bears. If he can’t play, it would be some combo of Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer. The backup quarterback duo combined for 196 yards and one touchdown last week. They targeted Meyers 13 times, and he brought in seven of them for 50 yards and a score. He has at least five receptions in three consecutive games.

Jahmyr Gibbs — Over 64.5 rushing yards (-130)

At the time of this writing, David Montgomery hadn’t practiced yet this week and isn’t expected to play. This would leave Gibbs to another game leading the backfield. He finally got his chance last week and finished with 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Raiders defense is allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game.

Josh Jacobs — Under 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jacobs struggled to get going last week against the Chicago Bears. Las Vegas abandoned the run pretty early as they were trailing by multiple touchdowns. He finished with 11 carries for 35 yards. Detroit’s defense allows the second-fewest rushing yards per game, and the offense should be able to get out to an early lead if they play up to their ability. Jacobs should finish with fewer than 66 rush yards for the second game in a row.