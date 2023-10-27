Pick against the spread for Bears vs. Chargers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29 as part of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The Chargers check in as 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread below.

Bears vs. Chargers, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The Chargers stand at 2-4 on the season, but they have had a very difficult schedule up to this point. After falling 31-17 at the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Los Angeles finds itself in a nice bounce-back situation on primetime at home. The question is whether the Chargers can take advantage, or will they let another opportunity slip away?

The Bears picked up a 30-12 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders despite not having QB Justin Fields last week. However, starting rookie signal-caller Tyson Bagent on the road to face a Chargers’ team that is desperate to get back in the playoff race could be a different story.

Ultimately, it feels like the Chargers will pounce on the opportunity ahead of them and use this game as a building block to get back on track. While Bagent was solid for the Bears last week, there’s a chance he really feels the pressure in a primetime road matchup. The Chargers have more than enough offensive firepower to carve up a subpar Chicago defense, and I believe they’ll pull away in the second half to safely cover the spread.

The Pick: Chargers -8.5