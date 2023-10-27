Pick against the spread for Jets vs. Giants in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets and New York Giants face off for supremacy in the city from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets step in as a three-point favorite with an over/under of 36.5. The Giants are the designated home trip in this matchup. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup.

Jets vs. Giants, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The Jets have recovered from a 1-3 start to win two straight and reach .500 coming out of their bye week. Quarterback Zach Wilson, who was thrown into action after starter Aaron Rodgers was injured four plays into the season, has begun to turn the narrative around on his career with a series of solid efforts in wins over the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants (2-5) slugged their way to a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak. It was a pretty effort on offense, but backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 279 yards and touchdowns to provide the difference. Taylor’s success came from getting the ball to the Giants’ two best playmakers — running back Saquon Barkley (77 rushing yards, 41 passing yards, touchdown) and tight end Darren Waller (seven catches, 98 yards, touchdown).

This should be a physical, defensive battle and one that should favor the Jets as long as Wilson protects the football and running back Breece Hall finds a few open lanes. The Jets have won their past two regular-season games against the Giants.

The Pick: Jets -3