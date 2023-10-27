Pick against the spread for Jaguars vs. Steelers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could have postseason implications for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars step in as a 2.5-point road favorite with an over/under of 42.

Jaguars vs. Steelers, Week 8: Pick against the spread

After a shaky 1-2 start to the season, the Jaguars have won four straight games and look to be the class of the AFC South. Jacksonville continued its winning ways last Thursday with a 31-24 road win over the New Orleans Saints. In the game quarterback Trevor Lawrence fought off a shoulder injury to throw for 204 yards and a touchdown. Running back Travis Etienne rushed for two touchdowns.

Outside of a poor performance against the Houston Texans, the Steelers have begun to figure things out over the past month, winning four of their past five games. Pittsburgh comes into this home game with consecutive wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. In both games the Steelers have won the fourth quarterback, outscoring their opponents 28-0 to earn come-from-behind victories.

The Steelers' fourth-quarter magic has to come to an end soon and Jacksonville has proven to be better in the first three quarters as well. Look for linebacker Josh Allen to wreak havoc in the Steelers' backfield and the Jaguars’ offense to do enough for the road win.

The Pick: Jaguars -2.5