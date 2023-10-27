Pick against the spread for Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is the site for an NFC East clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29. The Eagles won the first matchup in a 34-31 overtime thriller on October 1 in Philadelphia.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 6.5-point favorites on the road with an over/under of 43.5 Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC East matchup.

Eagles vs. Commanders, Week 8: Pick against the spread

Philadelphia (6-1) got back on the winning track last Sunday night with a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in a game featuring teams with the best records in the NFL. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while wide receiver A.J. Brown hauled in 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles won five straight to open the season before losing to the New York Jets and they join the Kansas City Chiefs as the only teams with six wins.

The Washington Commanders struggles continued last Sunday with a 14-7 road loss to the New York Giants. If the score wasn’t enough of an indication, the Commanders couldn’t get anything going on offense with a short touchdown run from Brian Robinson Jr. accounting for the only scoring. The Commanders (3-4) are not done, however, and an upset win Sunday would put them back at .500 with some winnable games coming up on the schedule.

Something about NFC East divisional games makes me apprehensive. The Eagles are coming off of a big victory and might be a little sluggish. Can the Commanders take advantage and keep this one close?

The Pick: Washington +6.5