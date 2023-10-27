Pick against the spread for Rams vs. Cowboys in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, fresh off of a bye week, will host the Los Angeles Rams from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys step in as a 6.5-point favorite at home with an over/under of 45. Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this AFC West matchup.

Rams vs. Cowboys, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The Rams (3-4) failed to hold on to a fourth-quarter lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell 24-17 after giving up two touchdowns in the final stanza. Despite the loss, it was another big game for wide receiver and fantasy All-Pro Puka Nacua, who had eight catches for 154 yards. Los Angeles also showed signs of having a solid running game with running backs Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson each gaining over 60 yards.

Dallas conquered one half of the Los Angeles double when the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17, in a Monday night game on October 16. Quarterback Dak Prescott made enough plays in the back-and-forth contest, throwing for 272 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 40 yards and another touchdown. The Cowboys need to continue winning to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East.

The Cowboys have a big game against the Eagles next week and the Rams are a tricky, albeit inconsistent team. This game is going to go down to the wire.

The Pick: Rams +6.5