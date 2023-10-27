Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings travel for an NFC North matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are seeking a win to help themselves keep pace behind the first-place Detroit Lions.

The Vikings are one-point favorites against the Packers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Packers, Week 8: Pick against the spread

Minnesota (3-4) is looking to ride the momentum from last week’s 22-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. After fending off San Francisco, the Vikings are now winners of two straight, which is an admirable feat considering they are without All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota outlasted the 49ers courtesy of two Jordan Addison touchdowns, while the Vikings’ defense sealed the game with two interceptions off Brock Purdy.

Green Bay (2-4) is hoping to snap a three-game skid after falling 19-17 to the Denver Broncos last week. Despite a 17-point surge in the second half, the Packers failed to upset Denver, who held a mere nine-point lead through the first two quarters. Jordan Love finished 21/31 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Both these teams are nearly even against the spread, with Green Bay sporting a 3-3 record and Minnesota boasting a 3-3-1 mark. However, Green Bay is riding a three-game losing streak versus the spread, while the Vikings have covered in two straight games. Despite the absence of Jefferson, Minnesota’s offense has more cohesion, while boasting a notable advantage at quarterback. Take the Vikings to steal this one on the road.

The Pick: Vikings -1