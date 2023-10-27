Pick against the spread for Falcons vs. Titans in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Atlanta is fresh off a win last week, while the Titans are looking to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Falcons are 3-point favorites against the Titans, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Titans, Week 8: Pick against the spread

Atlanta (4-3) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week to the tune of 16-13, despite their best player being limited. Though he was absent on the injury report, Bijan Robinson was clearly less than 100 percent as Tyler Allgeier led the way with 109 combined yards on the ground and through the air. The expectation is that Robinson will be good to go for this weekend’s matchup.

Tennessee (2-4) is looking to get its third win of the season, and they’ll attempt to do so with a new signal-caller under center. With Ryan Tannehill dealing with a right high ankle sprain, Mike Vrabel indicated that both Will Levis and Malik Willis could see action at quarterback in the case of Tannehill being out. Levis and Willis have reportedly split the reps in practice leading up to Sunday’s contest.

The Falcons are 2-5 against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 3-3 through six games. The Titans have covered in both of their home games this season, but with the uncertainty at quarterback, it’s tough to trust Tennessee in this one. So long as the Falcons enter this contest in much stronger health, they should be equipped to cover.

The Pick: Falcons -3