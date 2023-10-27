Pick against the spread for Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins meet in an AFC East showdown in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Back when these two met in Week 2, the Dolphins walked away with a 24-17 win on the road at Gillette Stadium.

The Dolphins are 9.5-point favorites against the Patriots, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Dolphins, Week 8: Pick against the spread

New England (2-5) is fresh off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills, having beaten Josh Allen and company 29-25 at home. Mac Jones’ late touchdown lifted the Patriots to a win, which also moved Bill Belichick to 300 career wins on his resume. New England’s stingy defense forced two turnovers off the Bills, including an interception thrown by Allen.

Miami (5-2) is looking to rebound after a thorough loss to the defending NFC Champions. The Philadelphia Eagles soundly beat the Dolphins 31-17, as Jalen Hurts threw for 279 yards, and one passing touchdown, while also finding the endzone on the ground. Miami’s normally high-octane offense is suddenly banged up, with Tyreek Hill’s status uncertain for Sunday’s matchup.

The Dolphins are a strong 5-2 against the spread this season, which includes a perfect 3-0 mark at home. However, they managed to beat New England by just a touchdown in their last matchup, and it’s difficult to envision a blowout if, and only if, Hill is unable to go for Week 8. Belichick’s defenses tend to play their AFC East rivals tough, so look for New England to keep it close against a potentially undermanned Dolphins offense.

The Pick: Patriots +9.5