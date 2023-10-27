Pick against the spread for Saints vs. Colts in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are looking to get back into the win column after suffering losses last week.

The Saints are one-point favorites against the Colts, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Colts, Week 8: Pick against the spread

New Orleans (3-4) is riding a two-game losing streak after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week on Thursday Night Football. Despite boasting a seventh-ranked scoring defense, offensive efficiency has hindered the Saints this season, as they rank just 19th in scoring (19.0 PPG). The Saints nearly put together a fourth-quarter comeback to send the game into overtime, but Derek Carr couldn’t connect with Foster Moreau, as the tight end’s potentially game-tying touchdown slipped out of his hands.

Indianapolis (3-4) is also riding a two-game skid, though they nearly upset the Cleveland Browns in a 39-38 loss in Week 7. Despite a few timely errors by the officials down the stretch, the Colts performed admirably with newly crowned starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. The veteran threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie wideout Josh Downs finished with 125 receiving yards and one score.

The Colts are 4-3 against the spread this season, while the Saints are surprisingly just 1-5-1 through seven games. New Orleans boasts an average scoring margin of just +0.9, and given their offensive inefficiencies, it’s tough to trust them on the road in this matchup.

Until we see some better execution from the offensive side of the ball, take Indianapolis to get the win at home.

The Pick: Colts +1