Pick against the spread for Bengals vs. 49ers in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) have reached the flashpoint of their season. After starting the season 5-0, the 49ers have lost two in a row and now could be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy after he was put into concussion protocol on Tuesday. They’ll welcome the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) to Levi’s Stadium this week in a game that could dictate the rest of the season for both teams.

The Bengals opened as 3.5-point favorites this week at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 43.5.

Bengals vs. 49ers, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The last time the Bengals were on the field, they picked up a 17-13 in Week 6 win over the Seahawks in a game where Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns. Burrow, who has been hampered by a calf injury for most of the season, has thrown for 1,230 yards this season and should benefit from the rest that comes with a bye week. One thing to watch in their matchup against the Niners is if the Bengals will be able to get anything going on the ground, as Joe Mixon has only recorded 366 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

The big question for the 49ers is who will be behind center, as Purdy is in concussion protocol. If Purdy is out, backup QB Sam Darnold would be in line to start vs. the Bengals. He has completed one pass all season with the Niners. Last season, Darnold started six games for the Carolina Panthers, going 4-2 with a 92.6 QB rating. He finished out the season for the Panthers after missing most of 2022 due to a high-ankle sprain. The Niners will also be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel while running back Christian McCaffrey is still not 100%.

The spread has moved from 49ers -5.5 to -3.5 since the Purdy news, which means I’m taking the Niners to cover. San Francisco is still an incredibly talented team and will still have a talented quarterback behind center in Sam Darnold. The lower the number goes, the more I’m in on the Niners.

The Pick: 49ers -3.5