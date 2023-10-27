Pick against the spread for Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) have once again looked like the class of the NFC through the early part of the season, while the Denver Broncos (2-5) are fighting for their postseason lives.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 46.

Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The Chiefs have rattled off six wins in a row since dropping their season opener and now will get to go against a team that they defeated two weeks ago. The Chiefs have held their opponents to 20 points or less in every game this season, and are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and five interceptions this season.

The Broncos started the season 0-3 and reached rock bottom at the end of that streak in the form of a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But they’ve played better as of late, having gone 2-2 in the four games since (they’re coming off a 19-17 win over the Packers). Their offense still hasn’t looked like world-beaters (they haven’t scored more than 21 points in any game over the last three weeks), but they’ve been able to stay in games thanks to their defense, which has played significantly better over the past couple of weeks.

The Chiefs’ aforementioned win over the Broncos earlier this month was a slugfest game that came down to the final minute, as Russell Wilson had a chance to take the Broncos down the field for a potential game-tying touchdown before Samaje Perine fumbled. I’m expecting that same kind of game on Sunday, as both these defenses have been playing better and should be able to do their part to keep it close.

The Pick: Broncos +7