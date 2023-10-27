Pick against the spread for Ravens vs. Cardinals in Week 8 of 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens step in as 8.5-point road favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this Sunday afternoon matchup on October 29.

Ravens vs. Cardinals, Week 8: Pick against the spread

The Ravens are coming off a “statement win” over one of the NFC’s best teams, beating the Detroit Lions by a score of 38-6. The Ravens now hold a 5-2 record while playing some of its best football of the season, putting up 28 points against a tough Cleveland Browns defense to begin the month of October, then dropping 38 points on a solid Lions defense.

While Baltimore is trending up while the Cardinals are moving in the opposite direction, Arizona has fallen off the path after playing three competitive games to begin the season and even beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Cardinals have lost four straight games by 10-plus points, most recently losing 20-10 at the Seattle Seahawks.

It feels like the Ravens have found their momentum, and a matchup against one of the league’s worst teams should fuel the fire. Baltimore should be able to hand the Cardinals their fifth-straight loss by double-digits in this road matchup.

The Pick: Ravens -8.5