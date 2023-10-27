Best player prop bets to consider for Jets vs. Giants in NFL Week 8

The New York Jets and the New York Giants meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. With no shortage of key players on offense, here are the best player props to consider. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Giants player prop bets

Zach Wilson — Under 199.5 passing yards (-115)

The former No. 2 overall pick has hit 200-plus passing yards just once this season, back in Week 4 in a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Otherwise, Wilson has averaged 170.4 yards per game through the air. Until we see him buck the trend, confidently take the under on his passing yards from here on out.

Saquon Barkley — Over 22.5 receiving yards (-115)

Barkley is two weeks removed from his high ankle sprain, and he’s slowly ramping back up to the level of play we’re accustomed to. Last week, he tallied three receptions for 41 yards alongside a receiving score, as the Giants offense has found a new spark with Tyrod Taylor. Look for New York to target its best weapon as a pass catcher in order to counter a stout Jets interior pass rush.

Darren Waller — Anytime TD scorer (+300)

Waller finally found the end zone last week for the first time this season, which coincided with a seven-catch performance for 98 yards. It was easily his best game of the season, and it was encouraging to see his play take a leap with Taylor under center. With the latter likely starting at quarterback for another week, it’s worth banking on him finding Waller one more time when in the red zone.