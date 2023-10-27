Best player prop bets to consider for Bears vs. Chargers in NFL Week 8

The Chicago Bears will take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 8’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. This primetime matchup brings ample betting opportunities despite Chicago starting backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Here are our favorite player prop bets, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Chargers player prop bets

D.J. Moore — Over 57.5 receiving yards (-125)

Moore’s stats are inflated from an insane 230-yard performance with three touchdowns in Week 6. Still, he has at least 50 receiving yards in each of his last four games. The Chargers’ defense allows the most passing yards per game in the league by nearly 40 yards. Even with Bagent under center, Moore should hit the over on this total.

Austin Ekeler — Under 49.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is a risky prop just because Ekeler has the talent to break off a 50-yard run in an instant. The reason this is included, though, is because the Chicago defense allows the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game. Los Angeles could be up late, forcing Ekeler to get more work on the ground, but I still think he finishes with fewer than 50 rushing yards.

D’Onta Foreman — Under 45.5 rushing yards (-110)

Going to the other side of the ball, Foreman will look to build on the solid game he had last week. Despite being a healthy scratch at the beginning of the year, Foreman had 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground last week. This week, he is expected to be re-joined in the backfield by rookie Roschon Johnson, who missed last week with a concussion. I think Foreman splits work in the backfield and struggles to get going against the Los Angeles defense, allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game.