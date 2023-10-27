Best player prop bets to consider for Chiefs vs. Broncos in NFL Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos in an AFC West divisional bout set for Week 8. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on CBS. The Chiefs picked up the 19-8 win just two weeks ago at home against this same Broncos team.

Here are the best player props for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Broncos player prop bets

Russell Wilson — Under 205.5 passing yards (-115)

The Broncos finally got their second win of the season last week, and oddly enough, it came alongside Wilson finishing with fewer than 200 passing yards. Denver’s signal-caller is riding a three-game streak of less than 200 passing yards, and with the Broncos’ offense in disarray, we’re betting on the trend continuing for one more week.

When Wilson last faced the Chiefs, he finished just 13/22 for 95 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Travis Kelce — Over 6.5 receptions (-135)

Whether or not Taylor Swift is in the building, Kelce’s connection with Mahomes over the last few weeks has been notable. The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end has finished under this prop total just once all season, and that was after finishing with six receptions. Denver is allowing a crisp 6.0 receptions per game to opposing tight ends, setting up Kelce to easily hit the over.

Patrick Mahomes — Over 2.5 passing TDs (+160)

The reigning MVP is fresh off a 424-passing-yard, four-touchdown performance in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Oddly enough, it feels like we’re finally seeing the caliber of play from the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback, which speaks to his high standards. This prop bet is a lofty one, but we’re banking on Mahomes riding the momentum to put away a division rival with ease in Week 8.